CBP Officers save man from drug overdose in San Luis

CBP Officers say the man was found unconscious and unresponsive in the vehicle.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in San Luis, Ariz., help a man after overdosing.

CBP says a man was taken to the port of entry early Sunday morning after suffering from a drug overdose.

EMT's gave the a man two doses of Narcan via nasal spray.

The San Luis Fire Department took over providing medical care to the man, who regained consciousness.

The man's mother was admitted to the U.S. and were both taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care.

CBP says it requested help from the Emergency Medical Technicians along with the San Luis Police Department.

Guadalupe Ramirez, Director of Field Operations, Tucson Field Office, agrees. “The men and women of the Tucson Field Office continue to display unparalleled levels of dedication and professionalism. This heroic event which took place at the San Luis Port of Entry exemplifies CBP’s core values of vigilance, service, and integrity.”