Businesses in Mexicali suspended for not following COVID-19 requirements

News

Officials issued suspensions for three convenience stores and one water plant.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Businesses in Mexicali were suspended over the weekend after not following health and safety protocols.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the State Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Coepris) carried out an inspection operation, which concluded with the suspension of three convenience stores of two different companies, as well as a water plant.

The head of the agency, Marco Aurelio Gámez Servín, said the establishments closed are located in the vicinity of the Civic Center, one in San Marcos subdivision, and the other in Pueblo Nuevo.

Servín says companies were informed before the inspection in complying with hygiene protocols but failed to do so.