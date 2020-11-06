YRMC expands its services to Foothills, East County

News

The campus will be located along South Frontage Road, between the Fry’s grocery store and YRMC Primary Care Foothills.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center expands its healthcare services to the Foothills and East County.

YRMC says the Foothills Health Campus is designed to help patients receive services in one location. The two-story building will have emergency services, primary care, walk-in care, laboratory services, imaging services, and a pharmacy.

It says patients will now see their primary provider and complete any necessary lab, x-ray, and even prescriptions in the same building.

“This is an exciting project and an opportunity to truly design a care experience that is welcoming, convenient, and one that supports and attracts clinical excellence,” said Justin Farren, Vice President for Ambulatory Operations at YRMC.

Farren adds, "We have an esteemed team of physicians who are eager to deliver care across all regions of our community. This new resource in the Foothills, in many ways, embodies the important work we are doing at YRMC to improve healthcare in our region. We are excited to share this announcement with our community."

YRMC says this is a project in partnership with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate, LLC.

The clinic portion of the Foothills Health Campus will focus on three major primary care areas: Family Medicine, Pediatrics, and Women’s Health.

Services will also include rotating specialists from other YRMC clinics, such as cardiology, oncology, and surgical specialties.

YRMC expects to complete the Foothills Health Campus in the late spring of 2021.