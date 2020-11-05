News

The annual partnership between News 11 and Crossroads Mission feeds hundreds of people in need.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11 partners up with the Crossroads Mission to host their 'Share Your Holiday' food drive.

The food drive is on November 13, 2020, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The food drive has been expanded to the Walmarts on Pacific Avenue, Avenue B, and the Foothills location.

Due to the pandemic, the need is greater this year.

The final count of turkeys will be broadcasted live on News Channel 11.

Turkeys, nonperishable foods, and monetary donations will all be accepted.

"We do need the donations. We always are blessed when we have the donated food and donated turkeys, and we want to continue the tradition," said Myra Garlit, the executive director of the Crossroads Mission.