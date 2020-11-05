Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

News

(KYMA, KECY) - A judge in Georgia dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump's campaign on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing.

The lawsuit raised concerns after 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original patch of ballots.

According to officials, the 53 ballots had been received on time.

