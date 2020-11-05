Family holds fundraiser in honor of Benny Rodriguez

News

Friends and family of cancer victim to hold first of many poker runs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 7, 2020, friends and family of Benny Rodriguez will hold the first 'Fight with Benny' poker run to raise money for the Rodriguez family.

Just over a month ago on September 26, 2020, Benny Rodriguez lost his five year battle with Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Through the aid of social media the Yuma community followed and fought alongside Benny.

"Thank you for your generosity and your help uplifting the family. They had a Facebook page 'Fight with Benny' and a lot of people were following that, a lot of people responding and helping out my brother and sister-in-law. So, it was tremendous what the Yuma community has done." said Michael Rodriguez Benny's uncle.

The poker run will be this Saturday starting at 8 a.m. check-in will be at the Fortuna Dunes off of Fortuna Road just south of Highway 95. The cost is $35 per vehicle or $15 per player. Donations will also be accepted.