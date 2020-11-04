Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seize more than $100K of meth

News

Agents found 40 packages of meth hidden in a spare tire.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents find more than 41 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Highway 95 immigration checkpoint on Tuesday night.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents said a Nissan Versa was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, agents checked the vehicle and found a spare tire in the trunk.

Agents searched the tired and found more than 40 cellophane-wrapped packages of meth.

They say the packages weighed 41 pounds and have a value of more than $100,000.

Agents arrested the man and the woman.

As for the drugs and vehicle, it was seized.