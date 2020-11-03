Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents save two people from drowning

News

CBP says a third person was also apprehended.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two undocumented immigrants from drowning at the Salinity Canal.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say the incident happened last Friday evening.

Camera operators notified agents they had visuals of three individuals illegally entering near the County 23rd bridge.

Operators observed two individuals entering the water but had difficulty staying afloat while being spun by the currents.

That's when agents quickly moved to the area and quickly threw a rope into the water, rescuing both individuals from drowning.

Agents apprehend the third person near the bridge.

The two individuals rescued were 26 and 19-year-old Guatemalan nationals.

The third person was a 32-year-old Honduran national.

According to the Guatemalan nationals, they told agents they went into the water because they thought the third person was chasing them. Adding that two people in Mexico with rifles in a Jeep threatened them an hour before illegally crossing the U.S.

Agents processed and removed all three individuals per their guidelines.