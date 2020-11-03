Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich tests positive for COVID-19

News

The governor of Sonora says she has mild symptoms.

SONORA (KYMA, KECY) - The governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich, shared on Twitter Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pavlovich tweeted, "I have received the result of my COVID-19 test, and it is positive." She said her symptoms are mild, and her health remains stable.

He recibido el resultado de mi prueba de COVID-19 y es positivo. Afortunadamente, mi estado de salud es estable y con síntomas leves. Como establece el protocolo sanitario, me encuentro en resguardo en casa y desde allí sigo trabajando. Con oportunidad, informaré de mi evolución. — Claudia Pavlovich A. (@ClaudiaPavlovic) November 2, 2020

"As the health protocol establishes, I am safe at home, and from there, I continue working," she said.

Tribuna de San Luis reports Pavlovich last visited the cities of Bacadéhuachi, Nácori Chico, Bavispe, Bacerac, and Huachinera, before testing postiive for the virus.