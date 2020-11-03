Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:41 am

Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich tests positive for COVID-19

Screen Shot 2020-11-03 at 7.37.02 AM
Tribuna de San Luis

The governor of Sonora says she has mild symptoms.

SONORA (KYMA, KECY) - The governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich, shared on Twitter Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pavlovich tweeted, "I have received the result of my COVID-19 test, and it is positive." She said her symptoms are mild, and her health remains stable.

"As the health protocol establishes, I am safe at home, and from there, I continue working," she said.

Tribuna de San Luis reports Pavlovich last visited the cities of Bacadéhuachi, Nácori Chico, Bavispe, Bacerac, and Huachinera, before testing postiive for the virus.

Coronavirus / Mexico / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content