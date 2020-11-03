Somerton and San Luis residents take advantage of last day to vote

News

Despite the pandemic, it didn't stop residents from voting with safety protocols in place.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many San Luis residents approached voting booths at the César Chávez Cultural Center and the San Luis Public Library on Tuesday to vote.

On this historic day, a decision will be made between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

This morning, citizens from all over Yuma County were happy to be involved in this citizen exercise.

They expressed the importance of raising their voices before the next leaders' election at the national, state, and local levels.

Despite the current pandemic that is being experienced, that did not stop people from fulfilling their commitment. They attended the booths with face masks, antibacterial gel, and social distancing.

The elections are in their final stretch and today more than ever there is a climate of uncertainty in which minorities are key to electing the president of the United States.

President Trump closed his campaign early Tuesday morning with a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he predicted a historic victory over his opponent.

As for Joe Biden, he concluded his campaign in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with similar certainty that he will proclaim himself the winner of the elections with a victory "in a big way."

For both candidates, the main issue remains in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other issues, such as immigration, bilateral relations, trade, and security, could go in very different directions depending on who wins the presidential elections on November 3.