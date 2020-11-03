Live Blog: Decision 2020
Continuing real-time coverage of the November 3rd General Election from the KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 news team
10:07 a.m. - Alexandra Rangel/Lisa Sturgis
Calexico, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Many voters across the Desert Southwest began their day with a trip to the polls. The historic November 3rd General Election is here.
The polls opened at six Tuesday morning in Arizona, at seven in California.
CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel says operations were running smoothly at polling places in Calexico. She filed this live report just after 10 Tuesday morning:
CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports from a Calexico polling place - 10:07 a.m.
