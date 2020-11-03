Live Blog: Decision 2020

10:07 a.m. - Alexandra Rangel/Lisa Sturgis

Calexico, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Many voters across the Desert Southwest began their day with a trip to the polls. The historic November 3rd General Election is here.

The polls opened at six Tuesday morning in Arizona, at seven in California.

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel says operations were running smoothly at polling places in Calexico. She filed this live report just after 10 Tuesday morning:

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports from a Calexico polling place - 10:07 a.m.

Monitor this blog throughout this historic election day for a real-time account of Election Day events and happenings as they unfold.