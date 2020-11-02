England faces monthlong lockdown as U.K. virus cases pass 1 million

News

LONDON (KYMA, KECY) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a monthlong lockdown over the weekend after being warned that a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks without tough action.

The news comes after the U.K. passed 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In a news conference, he said, "no responsible prime minister" could ignore the grim figures.

“Unless we act, we could see deaths in this country running at several thousand a day,” said Johnson, who was hospitalized earlier this year for a serious case of Covid-19.

Under the new restrictions, restaurants can only offer takeout.

Nonessential shops will be closed and people can only leave their homes for a short list, including exercising.

Unlike last time's lockdown, schools, universities, construction sites, and businesses will remain open.

Official figures announced Saturday recorded 21,915 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing Britain’s total since the start of the pandemic to 1,011,660.

Britain’s death toll from the coronavirus is 46,555, the highest in Europe, with 326 new deaths announced Saturday.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the United States, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina and Colombia have also recorded more than 1 million cases.