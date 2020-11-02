Baja California continues to be under the orange light

News

Health officials say Mexicali continues to lead with the highest active cases.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - As Baja California continues to be on high alert for COVID-19 cases, it remains in orange traffic light this week.

Mexican health officials say, given the upward trend in intubated and active cases, they continue to discuss the possibility of going back to a red traffic light.

During red traffic light, nonessential activities will be suspended.

Officials say some businesses have been shut down for not following safety protocols.

There are 7,570 negative cases, 704 suspected cases, 10,053 positive cases, 1,669 deaths, 7,694 recoveries, and 239 active cases in Mexicali.