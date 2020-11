News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Hundreds in Imperial County came out to get their flu vaccine Saturday morning.

The Imperial County Public Health Department held their first drive through flu clinic of the season.

Those who weren't able to make it to today’s drive-thru clinic will have another opportunity to get the flu vaccine next Saturday, November 7.

A second clinic will be held at the IV Fairgrounds from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.