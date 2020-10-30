More than $7 million worth of cocaine seized at Calexico Port of Entry

News

CBP Officers say they found 182 packages of cocaine hidden in the truck

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at the Calexico Port of Entry seized 480 pounds of cocaine.

The incident happened Thursday morning.

CBP Officers say a 46-year-old man driving a 2008 Ford F350 was sent to secondary after having inconsistencies with his stories.

As the man drove through the x-ray imaging system, it found anomalies in the vehicle's bed area.

As officers screened the vehicle, a canine alerted to the auxiliary fuel tank on the truck's bed.

They found 182 packages of cocaine hidden in the compartment inside the auxiliary fuel tank of the truck.

Officers say the cocaine weighed 480 pounds with a value of $7.6 million.

The man was arrested and booked into the El Centro Detention Facility.