Halloween happenings in Yuma and Imperial County

(KYMA, KECY) - Here are some friendly Halloween events happening in Yuma and Imperial Counties starting today.

Yuma County

Friday, October 30, 2020

Drive-By Trunk or Treat: At the Emerald Springs Senior Living from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. More details, here.

BOOS And Booze Adult Halloween Party at Z Fun Factory: At the Z Fun Factory - Waylons Water World from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. More details, here.

Halloween Drive-Thru hosted by Regional Center for Border Health: From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. located at 950 E Main St, Somerton, AZ 85350. More details, here.

Couples Night- Day of the Dead- BYOB Paint Event at Artsy Fartsy: From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Reservations are required) Call the studio for more information at (928)257-2611 or click here.

The JOY Fun House: Looking forward to a creepy, family fun Halloween? Join Dawn's Dance Studio located at 1301 S. 3rd Avenue This Friday, October 30, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. More details, here.

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Rocky Horror Picture Show: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening and Midnight Madness will play at the Desert Sun Stadium at 11:59 p.m. Doors open at 11:15 pm for ages 18 and older. More details, here.

Trunk Or Treat: Hosted by Dilated Yuma. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring out your children in their best costumes and join them for some goodies. There will also be raffles tickets available for purchase and prizes. More details, here.

The Addams Family Screening: At the Desert Sun Stadium. Doors open at 6:15 pm. Costumes encouraged. Group Tickets: $10 per spot for up to 6 people. More details here.

Night of Treats Drive-Thru: Hosted by Yuma Foothills Assembly of God from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. located 12831 E 41st Street in Yuma. Come out to our Night of Treats Drive-Thru to receive a bag of candy! Stay safe in your car and bring your kids for some candy fun! Please enter on 41st Street and exit on Foothills Blvd. While supplies last! More details, here.

Halloween Party & Costume Contest: At Crazy Earl's Cocktails & Pool located at 11274 S Fortuna Road, Ste C12, in Yuma. More details here.

Halloween Horse Day Camp: Drop off between 7:30 am and 8 am daily. Pick-up between 4 pm and 4:30 pm daily. Learn everything from the moment a horse comes out of its stall to the moment it gets put away. Learn about all the equipment and tools. Located at 2749 W County 14th Street. More details here.

Kids Halloween Party At Z Fun Factory: Somethings Brewing And It'll Be Ghoulishly Fun. A Wicked Good Time For Everyone!!! So Fly On Over For A Kids Halloween Party At Z Fun Factory Halloween Day!!! From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. More details here.

Trunk 'n Treat: At Valley Baptist Church located at 3830 W. 8th Street in Yuma. Come join Valley Baptist Church for Trunk 'n Treat! Bring the family to enjoy safe trick-or-treating and free treats, games, and drinks. There will also be food available for purchase. From 6 to 8 p.m. More details here.

Imperial County

Friday, October 30, 2020

Trunk or Treat Social Distanced Drive-Thru: Friday, October 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Come Unto Christ in the Imperial Valley located 1280 S 8th St, in El Centro. More details, here.

Halloween Family Night: The Camarena Memorial Library is hosting a virtual Halloween Family Night starting at 4 pm. Join them via zoom and enjoy stories read by Calexico Police Officers. Don't forget to wear your costume. Click here to join the Zoom meeting. Meeting ID: 814 3791 9941 Passcode: 479835.

If you are interested in posting your event for Halloween, please email us at news@kyma.com.