Z Fun Factory To Host Halloween Night Event

There will be a Trunk n' Treat and Pumpkin Patch

Yuma County, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's premier family entertainment hub is inviting families to take part in Halloween festivities Saturday while ensuring safe health protocols.

Z Fun Factory will host a Trunk n' Treat, a pumpkin patch, and much more for children and adults from 6 p.m. to close on Halloween night.

Anyone who attends has to wear a mask unless eating or drinking. Maintain social distancing, no groups or huddles will be allowed. Z Fun Factor released a list of rules and regulations ahead of the event.

We're are just trying to give back to the community in little ways and trying to get them more accustomed to the post-COVID times, said Joseph Yousif, Co-owner of Z Fun Factory. "We want you guys to come out here because it's going to be a safe environment."

You can find more information about Z Fun Factory on their Facebook page.