Video takes jury back to early days of Cardwell investigation

Naval investigator discusses questioning suspect in the days following his stepdaughter's death

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Naval investigator took the witness stand Thursday to discuss his questioning of Jared Cardwell in May of 2015.

Cardwell faces second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his 20-month-old stepdaughter, Celine Carreno.

NCIS Sgt. Jeremy Green recalled questioning Cardwell about the events leading up to Celine's death.

Video of Green's interview shows the former Marine talking about the day before the toddler passed away. Cardwell described seeing the girl relieve herself on the living room floor, and expressed frustration. He explained the child was being potty trained, and had just been in the bathroom moments before.

On the video, Cardwell described grabbing the girl by the arm, spanking her twice, then shoving her. He said the toddler then threw the biggest temper tantrum he'd ever seen.

Green asked if the child hit her head on anything during the tantrum. Cardwell said she did not. He said she calmed down and went to sleep soon after.

The recorded interview also shows Cardwell expressing confusion over the burns on his stepdaughter's face. He said he checked on her during the night, and found her sound asleep.

Cardwell did express guilt over the child's death. On the video he confessed to feeling subconsciously responsible for the tragedy. However, he also said he didn't know what he could have done to prevent it.

