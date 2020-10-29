Local doctor joins DC discussion on COVID-19

News

Dr. Brian Tyson joins other frontline workers in Washington DC - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - All Valley Urgent Care’s very own Dr. Brian Tyson joined dozens of frontline doctors in Washington D.C. to bring awareness to early treatment and shed light on the controversial drug they say has helped many patients recover from the virus.

“We took on the coronavirus head-on, we saw over 20 hundred patients in person. We treated this virus early, we treated this virus aggressively, and we’ve only had one hospitalization, and zero deaths, zero deaths," said Dr. Brian Tyson, on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tyson says the wait and see approach that some doctors took may have cost people their lives.

“We took a hands on approach, our hands on approach is we evaluated everyone in person," said Tyson.

Imperial County’s high asthma and obesity rate mixed with COVID-19 has been deadly for some…but Tyson says many have recovered.

“If you look around the valley we are one of the highest risk populations in the nation we have one of the lowest economic statuses in the nation but yet our mortality rate is actually quite low." said the doctor.

Nearly 340 people have died out of the 13-thousand people who have tested positive for the virus in Imperial County.

Tyson has successfully treated 2-thousand positive cases…and says early treatment is key. Instead of waiting 3 to 7 days for a test result to come back, Tyson immediately treated patients with symptoms.

“We started with hydroxychloroquine, zinc and azithoythomac." he said.

The doctor has prescribed a mix of different drugs to treat the virus, but the one that has proven to be successful has been hydroxychloroquine. It's a drug labeled dangerous and ineffective by the FDA.

Doctors around the world continue to defend their use of the drug. They point to their successful track records.

“Some of the other physicians out here are using it, Dr. Fareed uses is, Dr. Vo uses it, and Dr, Suarez. i think that they will attest to the same thing. early treatment is something we need to start talking about.” insists Tyson.

“We can go back to being Americans again, we do not need to let fear take away our freedom.” he adds.

Imperial County COVID-19 cases are slowly rising and the county remains in the worst tier in California.

Tyson says Valley urgent care doctors are starting to see a second wave of covid-19 patients. However, he says the severity of the virus is less than he saw during the first wave.