Cemeteries in Sonora to be closed from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 to prevent spread of COVID-19

News

Health officials say they have extended their closure dates to stop the spread.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - To avoid large gatherings this weekend, cemeteries in San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC), Sonora, will be closed from Friday, October 30 to November 2.

Tribuna de San Luis reports the Municipal Health Committee (MHC) made its decision after starting to see an increase of COVID-19 cases.

Health officials said it would be irresponsible for residents to gather in large gatherings and continue to spread the virus.

"We believe that family members who live outside the city could take advantage of the beginning of the weekend to travel to San Luis, that is to say on Friday and Saturday, for that reason the cycle of the closure of cemeteries is extended," quoted the Municipal Committee spokesperson of health.