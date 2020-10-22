Day of the dead and celebrations will remain closed in San Luis Rio Colorado due to COVID-19

News

The cemeteries will be closed this year to avoid possible outbreaks.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - The Municipal Health Committee voted to close cemeteries for Day of the Dead in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, to avoid possible COVID-19 outbreaks.

The decision comes after deciding whether or not cemeteries would remain closed this year.

Tribuna de San Luis reports that Pedro Torres Rivera, director of Municipal Public Health, said this measure would also be taken in other municipalities of Sonora, given the state and federal government levels' recommendations.

“We know how important this day is for Mexican culture and for the families who have loved ones in the cemetery. However, we believe that it is irresponsible to open the cemetery during those days, where many people of all ages are they gather to remember their faithful deceased, ”he expressed.

SLRC remains in the yellow traffic light, meaning businesses have reduced their capacity.