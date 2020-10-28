Voter app raises concerns among Imperial County voters

News

App alert tells voters their ballots have not been received - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some Imperial County voters are feeling concerned ahead of the November 3rd General Election. They recently received an alert telling them their ballots had not been received.

BallotTrax is a mail ballot locator and notification system used to track the processing of a ballot.

According to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters there's been a high volume in ballots received this year and voters should expect delays this election cycle.

This year there are 85, 209 active registered voters, as of Wednesday afternoon only 16,666 ballots have been processed. That's less than a quarter of expected ballots in Imperial County.

The county said election officials are working diligently to process all ballots as they arrive.

We spoke to one voter who dropped off her ballot two weeks ago and receiving a notification saying it has not been received.

She's not alone. Today on 13 On Your Side, Alexandra Rangel talks to other voters about their concerns heading into next week's General Election.