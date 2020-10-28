Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:06 am

‘Sanitary filters’ reinstalled in Mexicali to prevent spread of COVID-19

Screen Shot 2020-10-28 at 6.05.58 AM
Televisa Mexicali Oficial

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Once again, health officials reinstall sanitary filters at the borders and in areas where COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Televisa Mexicali reports authorities are taking extra precautions before they suspend any activites they recently reopened.

Last week, the Mayor of Mexicali Marina del Pilar announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. However, before testing positive for the virus, the mayor said they were again analyzing if safety measures would be in place for Mexicali.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases surge in Mexicali

On Tuesday, Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico, Secretary of Health in the State, said Baja California might return to the red traffic light after health officials see a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mexicali.

Coronavirus / Mexico / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content