‘Sanitary filters’ reinstalled in Mexicali to prevent spread of COVID-19

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Once again, health officials reinstall sanitary filters at the borders and in areas where COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Televisa Mexicali reports authorities are taking extra precautions before they suspend any activites they recently reopened.

Last week, the Mayor of Mexicali Marina del Pilar announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. However, before testing positive for the virus, the mayor said they were again analyzing if safety measures would be in place for Mexicali.

On Tuesday, Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico, Secretary of Health in the State, said Baja California might return to the red traffic light after health officials see a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mexicali.