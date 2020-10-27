COVID-19 cases surge in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Baja California may return back to the red traffic light after health officials see a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mexicali.

The traffic light remains orange but with extended border restrictions it may change back to the way it was.

Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico, Secretary of Health in the State, says its been several weeks since the rates have gone up.

La Voz de la Frontera says the suspension of activities may be announced in the upcoming days.

In the last 24 hours in Baja California, 62 new cases and nine deaths were reported.

As of yesterday, in Mexicali, Tijuana, and Ensenada, there were 88 patients connected to a ventilator.

The Secretary of Health indicated that the second wave of high infections had been registered since the last weeks of September when more activities were authorized.