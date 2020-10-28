Hurricane Zeta hits Gulf Coast

New Orleans closed additional floodgates as the storm intensified. While on the ground, people rushed to get ready.



"The only thing between us and hurricane is God *** you know that's that's basically it."

Harold Smith lives outside the levees. His town is under a voluntary evacuation order, but he is staying put.

"We've had 5,6 7 storms and 3 days out every one of them had my address as the bull's eye." said Smith.