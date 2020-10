News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department notifies the community of a convicted sex offender who recently moved to a new home in Yuma.

It says William Anthony Anderson, 57, now resides at the 3300 block of S. 4th Avenue in Yuma.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds, has brown hair, and brow eyes.

Police said Anderson pled guilty on February 23, 1990, to 1 count of sexual battery.

Anderson is a level 2 sex offender.