Local car dealership helps frontlines workers with PPE

Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi donates $4,300 to YRMC Foundation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Yuma County, Bill Alexander Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi is making sure frontline workers at Yuma Regional Medical Center have personal protective equipment (PPE).

The local dealership presented the Foundation of YRMC with a $4,300 check Monday that will supply frontline workers with PPE gear.

"It's so important as we begin to see an uptake in cases that we're continuously receiving donations like this to the foundation to help us support our frontline healthcare workers with PPE equipment," said Lindy Murdock, Fund Development Specialist with the Foundation for YRMC.

The funds being donated come from vehicle sales over the last three months. Prior to the pandemic Flightline, Mazda Mitsubishi would select a non-profit each month to donate too, however, the pandemic has limited them over the last couple of months.

As of Monday, Oct. 26 there were a total of 13,643 cases of COVID-19 and 354 deaths according to the Yuma County Public Health District. There were also 31 COVID patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 9 in the intensive care unit.