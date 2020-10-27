COVID-19 cases slowly climbing in Imperial County

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel takes a closer look at the troublesome trend

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With COVID-19 cases slowly rising, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPH) says it’s time to reevaluate the personal choices that are contributing to the spread of the virus.

“Through our contact tracing and investigative work is that more of the new cases are linked to family gatherings and family reunions," said Janette Angulo, ICPHD health officer.

Positive cases are now inching towards 500.

On Friday there were 371 positive coronavirus cases. Fast forward to Tuesday's COVID-19 update cases are now sitting at 494.

