Sunrise Optimist Club raises funds to fight childhood cancer

News

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma hosts its annual bowling tournament to raise funds for families of children diagnosed with cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The month of September is designated as Childhood Cancer Awareness month, but, as one local parent put it, "children fight cancer all year, not just in September."

Lilian Campa, who recently lost her daughter Kate Campa to a bout with cancer, supports others. Last year the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma held a bowling tournament to help her and her family.

This year, she's working to help other families fighting cancer.

On November 7, 2020, the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma will be hosting their annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Bowling Tournament and continue to look for teams.

Those interested are asked to build teams of four and register before the November 1st deadline.

The cost to register is $25 per person.

The funds generated through the event will help area families with expenses tied to their child's medical expenses.

Lilian Campa tells us just how important it is for the community to come together and help, "As you support the event, you're actually supporting not just one kid, you're supporting a lot of kids in Yuma County, from San Luis all the way up to Yuma have been diagnosed or will be diagnosed. Again, this time it was my daughter, next time it could be yours."

If you're interested in creating a team you can contact the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma at 928-246-2327.