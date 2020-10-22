4.0 Earthquake rocks Niland and parts of the Imperial Valley

News

No reports of injury or damage

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a 4.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the Imperial Valley near Niland.

The 4.0 quake struck right before 2:00pm with an epicenter in Niland, California about 65 miles from Yuma.

A series of low magnitude (2.0 or less) tremors have been active since 1:00pm.

Several aftershocks have also followed the 4.0 quake with a magnitude of less than 3.0.

No damages or injuries have been reported so far.

Did you feel it? Send any pictures or video to us at news@kyma.com