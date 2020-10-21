Yuma man injured in crash

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 59-year-old man from Yuma was injured after crashing Tuesday evening.

The Yuma Police Department said the incident happened in the 1800 block of W. 8th Street.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound on 8th Street with an electric motorized bicycle when he lost control and crashed into the roadway.

Paramedics transported the man to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

8th Street between 19th Avenue and Magnolia Avenue was shut down for approximately two hours due to the crash.