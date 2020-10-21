Cardwell Trial: What caused the bruises on Celine’s body?

News

Victim's grandmother continues to give her testimony - News 11's Gabe Salazar reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The grandmother of a little girl found unresponsive in base housing at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and later died took the stand for a second time Wednesday.

Jared Cardwell faces second degree murder charges for in connection with the death of 20-month-old step-daughter Celine. The toddler died in May of 2015, but various legal complications delayed the trial for more than five-years.

Wednesday's testimony focused on the cause of the bruises seen on the little girl's body on the day she died.

Nancy Matsumoto, the victim's grandmother, said that she did not see Jared Cardwell mistreat Celine. Matsumoto told the court he and her daughter, Beatriz, told her the child died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Cardwell's defense attorney, Michael Breeze, referred to an interview between Matsumoto and a detective given a few days after Celine's death in an attempt to explain the bruising. At the time, Matsumoto told the investigator the little girl may have fallen of a slide, or gotten them from the family dog.

During that interview, Matsumoto admitted she never saw any bruises on Celine until the dog came into the picture.

Breeze pointed to an autopsy report. It revealed bruises were found on Celine's chest, back, and chin, but not her arms.

That same interview revealed a family history of leukemia, another possible reason for the bruising on the child's body.

Under questioning from the defense, Matsumo also admitted she never saw Cardwell mistreat her granddaughter. She also said she saw him give the child affection on several occasions.

The trial continues Thursday. KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will continue to follow the proceedings and bring you the latest developments.