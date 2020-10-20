Sex offender arrested by Border Patrol in Calexico

News

Border Patrol agents say the man had been convicted of a sexual offense in 2019.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a sex offender after illegally entering the U.S.

The incident happened last Friday around 7 in the morning.

The man was seen entering the border 20 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

After he was arrested, he was taken to the nearest station where record checks revealed the 26-year-old man from Mexico had a prior conviction from 2019.

He had a sex crime offense of forcible penetration with a foreign object on a minor out of San Diego, California.

He was sentenced to six months in jail followed by three years of probation.

The man continues to be held in federal custody pending his court date.