‘Mexicali Rose’ opens in the historic center of Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The inauguration of the Mexicali Rose threshold, the historic center of the city, has a new, more dignified face for visitors and tourists.

An important area of the historic center, where the cathedral is located, has been transformed into a tourist corridor that aims to revive the downtown area's tradition.

To give this economic boost in this commercial area, the municipal government equipped an old building for local government offices where various services will be provided to attract visitors.

Government officials say once the traffic light turns yellow, programs will be activated, and other projects' construction will continue.

The new tourist corridor is part of the regeneration program of the historic center of Mexicali carried out by the municipal government to support federal and state resources.

The project has managed to regenerate important areas of the historic center abandoned, as was the beginning of the callejón de la chinesca.

