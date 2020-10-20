CBP, Mexican authorities find meth packages on both sides of the border

News

Two kettlebell packages containing meth were found in the downtown area of Calexico and Mexicali

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents and Mexican authorities seized kettlebell-shaped methamphetamine packages lying near the border.

The incident happened Monday during a binational mirror patrol around 3 p.m. near Heber Avenue and First Street.

Agents working in the Calexico downtown area found two electrical-tape wrapped packages lying on the ground. During the same mirror patrol, Mexican authorities also found drugs near the downtown area in Mexicali.

They say the total weight of the packages was approximately 1.1 with a value of $2,750.

The packages were given to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

A binational mirror patrol is a coordinated effort in which authorities on both sides of the border work together to combat transnational criminal organizations along the international boundary between Mexico and the United States.