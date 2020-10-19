Skip to Content
Holtville moves forward for plans for annual Farmers Market

Market offers fresh food in a fresh setting - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino has a preview

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic won't prevent the City of Holtville from moving forward with its plans for its annual Farmers Market.

The Holtville Chamber of Commerce says people still need, and want, fresh fruit and vegetables. The market will feature the best of the Valley's produce in a fresh, outdoor environment.

Of course, in the age of coronavirus, mask and social distancing requirements will be in place. Still, it's a great opportunity to get outside, enjoy the cooling evening temperatures, and bring home some fresh veggies for your next farm-to-table meal.

Holtville Farmers Market
October 29th & November 11th, 2020
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Downtown Holtville - In front of City Hall

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino gives us a preview of the market beginning Monday at 5 on the Early Edition.

