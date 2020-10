News

NOGALES, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents found a cross border tunnel in Nogales over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted that technology helped agents discovered a hand-dug tunnel.

No further information was released or if any drugs were found in the tunnel.