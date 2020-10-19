Body of woman found in Mexicali canal

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police found a woman's body in a canal over the weekend.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial reports police found the body between ejido Miguel Alemán and Pachuca Del Valle.

Police found no signs of trauma.

The woman had two tattoos, one on her left forearm of a rose and another one of a firefighter's helmet with a crown and flower.

The body was transported to the forensic medical service to determine the cause of death.

The name of the woman has not been released.