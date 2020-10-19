Skip to Content
Published 9:48 am

Body of woman found in Mexicali canal

Police found no signs of trauma

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police found a woman's body in a canal over the weekend.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial reports police found the body between ejido Miguel Alemán and Pachuca Del Valle.

The woman had two tattoos, one on her left forearm of a rose and another one of a firefighter's helmet with a crown and flower.

The body was transported to the forensic medical service to determine the cause of death. 

The name of the woman has not been released. 

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

