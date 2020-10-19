20-year-old man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 20-year-old charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder entered a not guilty plea Monday morning.

Jacob Allen, also a prime suspect in a pair of convenience store robberies, pled not guilty to all charges.

On September 23, police said Allen is accused of being involved in a shooting near Madison Avenue, hours before allegedly robbing two Circle K's in Yuma.

The 20-year-old remains behind bars until next his next court appearance later this month.

KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will continue to monitor his case and bring you new details as they develop.