Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’

YPD's top suspects for October 16, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.

YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Gary Tennyson

White male, 39

Height: 5'9

Weighs: 218

Brown hair, brown eyes

Alias: numerous including: Warren Tennysin, Warren Tennyson, Richard Warr Tennyson, Gary Tenard.

Tattoos: Chest – Unknown marking, right arm – Angel with wings / “COLISTA”/BLUE HEART, left arm – Marijuana arm band / pit bull/clown faces.

Wanted for: Violating his probation in the conviction of the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Aggravated Assault (DV), a class four felony.

Justine Michele Jackson

Native American female, 35

Height: 5'6

Weight: 225

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Violating her probation in the conviction of the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.

Alejandro Varela

Hispanic male, 32

Height: 5'9

Weight: 190

Brown hair, brown eyes

Tattoos: right wrist – “Mob”, chest – “Las Vegas Nevada” / “Alicia”, right forearm – “Can’t Stop”.

Wanted for: Violation in his probation for the conviction of the following: Amended Count Two: Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a class five felony.

Daniel Velasquez