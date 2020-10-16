Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’
YPD's top suspects for October 16, 2020
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.
YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.
Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.
Gary Tennyson
- White male, 39
- Height: 5'9
- Weighs: 218
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Alias: numerous including: Warren Tennysin, Warren Tennyson, Richard Warr Tennyson, Gary Tenard.
- Tattoos: Chest – Unknown marking, right arm – Angel with wings / “COLISTA”/BLUE HEART, left arm – Marijuana arm band / pit bull/clown faces.
- Wanted for: Violating his probation in the conviction of the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Aggravated Assault (DV), a class four felony.
Justine Michele Jackson
- Native American female, 35
- Height: 5'6
- Weight: 225
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Violating her probation in the conviction of the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.
Alejandro Varela
- Hispanic male, 32
- Height: 5'9
- Weight: 190
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Tattoos: right wrist – “Mob”, chest – “Las Vegas Nevada” / “Alicia”, right forearm – “Can’t Stop”.
- Wanted for: Violation in his probation for the conviction of the following: Amended Count Two: Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a class five felony.
Daniel Velasquez
- Black male, 30
- Height: 5'11
- Weight: 147
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Alias: Daniel Albert Velasquez.
- Tattoos: Left arm – Fallen symbol “F”, right arm bike with handlebars “life behind bars”.
- Wanted for: Violating his probation for the original conviction of the following: Count One: Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class four felony.
