CBP: Another gang member arrested in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexicle gang member after illegally entering the U.S.

El Centro Sector says it arrested the man a mile east of the Calexico Downtown Port of Entry Thursday morning.

After agents transported the man to the immigration rally point for screening, they discovered he was a gang member who had prior convictions.

Agents say the 47-year-old undocumented immigrant from Honduras had felony convictions for robbery with a gun in the first degree from 2010 out of Houston, Texas.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and removed from the U.S. back to Honduras in July 28, 2020.

He continue to be in federal custody pending criminal prosecution.