Sinaloa cartel drug trafficker sentenced to more than 13 years in prison

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A member from the Sinaloa cartel is sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for smuggling large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. from Mexico.

The Department of Justice says 41-year-old Oscar Rodriguez-Guevara from Tijuana, Mexico, known as "El Guero Chihuahua," managed to transport large quantities of drugs through the Southern California ports of entry in vehicles.

In turn, he received the money from cartel drug sales at an exchange house in Tijuana, Mexico, where he smuggled the cashback through the border.

Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico to San Diego in April 2019.

In his plea agreement, Rodriguez admitted to coordinating the movement of drug proceeds to Mexico and supervising, for the extensive

trafficking network, the laundering of these proceeds.

He said he worked closely with Omar Ayon-Diaz, who was previously

sentenced in this case, to receive the drug proceeds at “Tanga,” a Tijuana exchange house owned by Ayon Diaz.

“These drugs are destroying lives through addiction and violence,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “It is no small victory to bring justice to drug traffickers – particularly those who act on behalf of one of the world’s most violent and prolific drug cartels.” Brewer thanked prosecutor Larry Casper and agents from Homeland Security Investigations for their excellent work on this case.

In addition to Rodriguez's plea agreement, 20 others have also entered plea agreements in related cases.

Those other individuals who pleaded guilty say they served as money couriers, drug couriers, and drug stash house operators.