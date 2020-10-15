Man shelters 300 dogs from hurricane in Mexico

News

The man says the house smelled terrible, but it was all worth it

LEONA VICARIO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - A man opens his doors to 300 dogs after Hurricane Delta hit on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Ricardo Pimentel also brought other critters to his home.

Rescued dogs fill the home of Ricardo Pimentel in Leona Vicario, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2020. (Courtesy of NBC News)

Pimentel fostered a dozen of cats in his son's room. As for the chicks, bunnies, and hedgehog, he says they remained in his daughter's room.

His patio became a haven for a flock of sheep.

He says the house smelled terrible with the animals around, but says it was worth it.

“It doesn’t matter if the house is dirty, it can be cleaned,” he says. “The things they broke can be fixed or bought again, but what’s beautiful is to see them happy, healthy, and safe, without wounds and with the possibility of being adopted.”

As for keeping all the animals fed? Pimentel says he asked for donations.

“If I lived with just 10 or 20 dogs, I wouldn’t worry much, but here we have hundreds of animals and we can’t afford the luxury of not having enough food,” he said.