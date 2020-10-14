Yuma Community Comes Together for Kate Campa Fundraiser

News

Those looking to donate have until 6 p.m. Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Members of the Yuma community along with family and friends of Kate Campa came together Wednesday to raise money for medical expenses.

Along with area businesses, the fundraiser is set up behind the Realty Agency on Fourth Avenue and 20th Place in Yuma. They are collecting donations, selling treats, and raffle tickets until 6 p.m. today.

"Our community lost such an amazing individual," said Karla Leon with the Realty Agency. "Kate Campa, Lily Campa, Alfredo Campa our sincerest condolences to your family. We are here because it is important to get together as a community."

Kate Campa passed away Oct. 7 after battling cancer. She was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in 2018 and went into remission in 2019.