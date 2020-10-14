Trampoline punishment blamed for Texas girl’s death

News

Police say girl forced to jump in scorching heat

ODESSA, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrest a Texas couple after an unspeakable tragedy involving the family's trampoline. Officers say they forced their eight-year-old daughter to jump until she died.

Police and paramedics responded to a medical emergency call at Daniel and Ashley Schwarz's home in Odessa on August 29th. They say they found the girl unresponsive. Paramedics later declared her dead at the scene.

Police say the temperature on the trampoline was about 110-degrees, the ground beneath it, about 150-degrees.

The coroner released the girl's final autopsy report last week. It listed her cause of death as homicide, and her cause of death as dehydration.

Police arrested her parents Monday. Investigators say they made the little girl jump on the trampoline as a punishment. Officers say they didn't allow her to eat breakfast, or drink water because she wasn't jumping.

Investigators say the Schwarzes were not the child's biological parents, although it's unclear if they were adoptive or foster. Both now face charges of capitol murder.

The Schwarzes now face charges of capitol murder.