Imperial County discourages trick or treating

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel looks for safe alternatives for Halloween

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Coronavirus is impacting another holiday tradition. This year, Imperial County and the state of California are strongly Door-to-door discouraging trick or treating.

New guidelines issued by the state say traditional celebrations revolving around Halloween increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The state also recently released guidelines for social gatherings, restricting the number of households that should be together to a minimum of three with a maximum of 16 individuals.

Instead the state offered safe alternatives to celebrating the spooky day.

Today on 13 On Your Side, Alexandra Rangel examines some of the safe alternatives for celebrating Halloween.