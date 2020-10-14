Border Patrol agents find more than 175 pounds of meth at immigration checkpoint

News

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint continue to seize methamphetamine.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday afternoon.

Agents sent a man driving a white Peterbilt tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a canine alerted his vehicle.

During inspections, they found several duffel bags hidden in the sleeper of the compartment of the cab.

The bags contained several packages that tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 175.81 pounds, with an estimated value of $395,550.

Agents arrested the 36-year-old man, while the vehicle and drugs were sent to the Homeland Security Investigations.