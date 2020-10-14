ADOT says plan ahead for lane restrictions on Interstate 8 next week

News

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lane restrictions are scheduled on Interstate 8 near Gila Bend starting Monday, October 19.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says contractors will be working on the pavements as part of a project on highways throughout the state.

The lane will be closed October 19-21 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed on west and eastbound I-8 between milepost 134.6 and Freeman Road (milepost 141.1).

Drivers, ADOT will reduce the speed limit to 45 mph. Use caution and avoid the area.