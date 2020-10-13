California judge orders IRS to send stimulus checks to inmates

News

The IRS has yet to confirm if checks had resumed for incarcerated taxpayers

SACRAMENTO (KYMA, KECY) - A federal judge in California has ruled the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to give stimulus check to more than 2 million prison inmates.

Los Angeles Times reports the judge made it clear that those behind bars qualify for stimulus check.

Since the start of the pandemic, Congress approved the stimulus check as part of an economic aid package in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said nothing in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act should prohibit those in jails and prisons from receiving their money.

In late September, Hamilton issued a preliminary injunction ordering the IRS to resume payments for inmates within the next 30 days. However, the IRS did not immediately comment.

Sources say many families still depend on their loved ones inside prison and jails for support. Officials say some prisoners don't have money for other resources such as phone calls and toiletries.