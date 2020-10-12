ICPHD says local schools have not yet applied for an in-class instruction waiver

News

Waivers would allow schools to conduct in-person learning

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department announced earlier this month elementary school districts could submit a waiver application to allow in-person instruction at their campuses. However, so far, no schools have applied.

The Imperial County Health Officer told the County Board of Supervisors not one school has yet applied for the waiver.

It would allow grades K-6 to reopen with modifications. It does not apply to junior highs or high schools.

Once a waiver is submitted, the health officer would review it, and consult with state health officials before giving each school the green light.

Despite the opportunity available to school districts, it seems like schools aren't ready to make the big switch.

Imperial County remains in the lowest tier, the waiver would allow schools to bypass some of the health regulations that are advised.

The Brawley Elementary School District Superintendent Richard Rundhaug believes it's not in the best interest and health of his students and staff.

